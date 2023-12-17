National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,552 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $53,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $174.55 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.03.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

