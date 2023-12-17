National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 125,331 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,331 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.22% of Cummins worth $69,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 623.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $70,435,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $241.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

