National Bank of Canada FI Sells 7,642 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Moody’s worth $57,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $389.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $396.91.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.