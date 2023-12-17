National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,178,519 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $43,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

