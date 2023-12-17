National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Plans Dividend of $0.78

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.