National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Plans Dividend of $0.78

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75.
National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
