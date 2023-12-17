National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $482.00 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $488.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $3,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.