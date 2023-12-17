Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KITT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.39. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics ( NASDAQ:KITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Nauticus Robotics had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,774.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nauticus Robotics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

