Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Net One Systems stock remained flat at $13.64 on Friday. Net One Systems has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60.

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

