Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Net One Systems Price Performance
Shares of Net One Systems stock remained flat at $13.64 on Friday. Net One Systems has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60.
About Net One Systems
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Net One Systems
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Net One Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net One Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.