NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

NTWK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,463. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

