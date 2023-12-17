NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Given New $14.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTST. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.09.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

