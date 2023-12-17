Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Nevada Copper Price Performance
NEVDF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Nevada Copper has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.33.
About Nevada Copper
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada Copper
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.