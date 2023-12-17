Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

NEVDF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Nevada Copper has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.33.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

