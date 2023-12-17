New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.14. 5,260,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

