NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 270.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NAMSW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 4,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on research and development of transformative therapies for metabolic diseases and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which transports cholesterol from high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

