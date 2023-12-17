News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,353,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,259 shares during the quarter. News comprises 1.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $49,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWS. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,637,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,267,000 after buying an additional 135,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in News by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in News by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after buying an additional 292,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of News by 2,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.