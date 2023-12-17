News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Lessened by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,456,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,571 shares during the period. News comprises 6.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.48% of News worth $169,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in News by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 2,791,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,786,718 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

