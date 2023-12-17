Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Nexans stock remained flat at $79.67 during trading on Friday. Nexans has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $101.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50.

Nexans SA designs, manufactures, and sells cable systems and services in France and internationally. It operates in five segments: Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The company provides design, engineering, financing, asset management, and systems management solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, and land high voltage, as well as smart solutions for oil and gas sector.

