Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.
Nexans Price Performance
Nexans stock remained flat at $79.67 during trading on Friday. Nexans has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $101.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50.
About Nexans
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nexans
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.