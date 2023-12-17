Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Down 11.3%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
