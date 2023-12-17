Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Down 11.3%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.