NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NSRCF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,257. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

