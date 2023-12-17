NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,147,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.20. The company had a trading volume of 341,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

