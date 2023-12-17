NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.35. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 203,639 shares traded.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.45.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.62% and a negative net margin of 2,333.27%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

About NightHawk Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth $802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

