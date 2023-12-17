NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.55 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

