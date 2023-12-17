Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NIPPF remained flat at $4,603.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 12-month low of $4,603.29 and a 12-month high of $4,603.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,603.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,603.29.

About Nippon Accommodations Fund

NAF is a J-REIT that invests in "Accommodation Assets," which it defines as real estate that is mainly used/may be used for residence or hotels. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter "Investment Trust Act"), NAF was established on October 12, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (J-REIT Market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 4, 2006 (securities code number: 3226).

