Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,347,000 after buying an additional 3,554,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,027,000 after buying an additional 2,177,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,913,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.30 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

