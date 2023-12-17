Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Stock Position Lifted by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,274 shares during the period. Nordic American Tankers accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned about 0.53% of Nordic American Tankers worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 614,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 94.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.13. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

