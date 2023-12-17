Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NATGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.13 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordic American Tankers

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.