Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.
Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance
NYSE:NAT opened at $4.13 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.13.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
