Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $461.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $547.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.76 and its 200-day moving average is $452.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

