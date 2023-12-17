Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.66

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $17.25. Northway Financial shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Northway Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

