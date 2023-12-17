Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,328,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.54 and a 200-day moving average of $279.79. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

