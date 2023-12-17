Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $129.87. 9,648,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,616. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

