Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.14. 5,260,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,372. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

