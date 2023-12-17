Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $164.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,316. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.