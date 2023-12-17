Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $237.01. 2,943,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,891. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

