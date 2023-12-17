Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.