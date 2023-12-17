Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

