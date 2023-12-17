Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

