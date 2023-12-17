Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $6.74 on Friday, reaching $241.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average is $233.34.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

