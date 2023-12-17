Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,316,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

