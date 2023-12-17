Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

