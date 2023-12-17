Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.79. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 5,344 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 107.11% and a negative return on equity of 227.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

