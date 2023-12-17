Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,891,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 2,475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,782.8 days.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
NVZMF opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $55.14.
About Novozymes A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Novozymes A/S
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.