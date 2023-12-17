Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,891,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 2,475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,782.8 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

NVZMF opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $55.14.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.