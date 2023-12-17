Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Down 7.0% in November

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 303,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 937,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

