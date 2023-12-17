Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 14.8% in November

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ocado Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 35,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

