Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oculis Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OCS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Oculis has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Articles

