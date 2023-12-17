Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Oculis Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OCS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Oculis has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
