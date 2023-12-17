Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ohmyhome Stock Performance

OMH stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Ohmyhome has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohmyhome stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohmyhome Company Profile

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

Featured Stories

