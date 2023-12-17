Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Short Interest Update

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after buying an additional 149,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $38.26 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

