Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Get Ondas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ondas

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 85,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,918.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,284,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,251.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ondas news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 85,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,918.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,251.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,365.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 828,526 shares of company stock worth $739,364. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ondas by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ONDS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 300,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 615.30% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.