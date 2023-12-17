ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lifted by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

