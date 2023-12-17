Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.74

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.74 ($11.55) and traded as low as €10.63 ($11.43). Orange shares last traded at €10.67 ($11.47), with a volume of 9,211,308 shares changing hands.

Orange Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.73.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

