Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Trading Down 0.3%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$8.15. Approximately 10,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4597 dividend. This is a positive change from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Organization of Football Prognostics’s payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

