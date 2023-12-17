Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Trading Down 0.3%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$8.15. Approximately 10,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organization of Football Prognostics
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance
Organization of Football Prognostics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4597 dividend. This is a positive change from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Organization of Football Prognostics’s payout ratio is presently 43.63%.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organization of Football Prognostics
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.