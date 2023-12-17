Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Increased by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises 2.4% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Organon & Co. worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

OGN stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

